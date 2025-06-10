Karnataka's Pioneering Caste Re-enumeration: A Transparent Approach

The Karnataka cabinet is poised to finalize the timeline for a crucial caste re-enumeration process to be conducted within 90 days, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Tuesday. He assured the public of a transparent and inclusive process aimed at safeguarding the interests of all societal sections.

The decision followed a high-level meeting involving Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also in attendance. Concerns expressed by various ministers and communities prompted the re-enumeration initiative, Siddaramaiah revealed to reporters.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, underscored the importance of conducting the census transparently, keeping all communities in mind. The cabinet will soon announce the survey's start date, aiming for a fair outcome that informs reservation decisions.