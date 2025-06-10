Ramaphosa to Attend G7 Summit in Canada, Strengthen South Africa’s Global Role

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to international diplomacy and strategic global engagement, confirming that he will attend the upcoming G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, from 14–17 June. Speaking to the media during a visit to Sefako Makgatho Primary School in Saulsville, Pretoria, the President described the summit as a critical platform to strengthen partnerships, promote South Africa’s G20 leadership, and engage with major global powers on issues of mutual interest.

South Africa has been invited by Canada, the 2025 chair of the G7, reinforcing its standing as a key player in multilateral forums.

A Stage for South Africa’s G20 Presidency

President Ramaphosa emphasized that the G7 will serve as a springboard for South Africa’s agenda ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, which the country is set to host later this year. “The G7 gives us an opportunity to propagate our message—the message about the presidency of South Africa’s G20 and how we want to see great outcomes of the G20,” he stated.

The President’s upcoming G7 attendance aligns with South Africa’s broader diplomatic mission to reshape global governance, advocate for equity in multilateral institutions, and elevate the concerns of the Global South in high-level international decision-making.

Bilateral Engagements on the Sidelines

President Ramaphosa is expected to hold key bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit with prominent world leaders, including:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

U.S. President Donald Trump

These discussions will center on economic cooperation, trade and investment, climate change, and geopolitical alignment, particularly in the lead-up to the G20.

Rebuilding U.S.-South Africa Relations

The President used the media engagement to reflect on his recent working visit to the White House, where he met with President Trump to "reset" South Africa’s relationship with the United States. Ramaphosa dismissed claims that he was summoned to Washington, stating instead that he had initiated the meeting during a phone call with President Trump two weeks prior.

“Many people were critical of our going there… but we were not summoned,” Ramaphosa clarified. “I said, ‘I want to come and see you,’ and he immediately agreed. So that is not summoning; it is us taking initiative.”

The White House visit was instrumental in restoring diplomatic trust and laying the groundwork for future cooperation, especially on trade, investment, and multilateral alignment.

Trade and Diplomacy: A Dual Agenda

President Ramaphosa noted that both the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation were now actively engaging with U.S. counterparts. “We’ve opened the way for serious engagement with the United States,” he said.

Trade matters discussed in Washington are now under formal negotiation, and the President hinted that this reset could have ripple effects on AGOA (African Growth and Opportunity Act) renewal, green energy transition funding, and infrastructure investment partnerships.

He also used the White House visit to encourage U.S. participation in the upcoming G20 Summit, to which President Trump responded positively. “President Trump immediately conceded that the G20 is not fully effective without the participation of the United States,” Ramaphosa said.

Geopolitical Realignment and Strategic Diplomacy

Amid rising global tensions and shifting alliances, President Ramaphosa stressed that South Africa’s foreign policy is focused on engagement, non-alignment, and strategic repositioning. “It is important as a nation to reposition ourselves in the very turbulent geopolitical situation that we have,” he said.

He signaled South Africa’s intention to engage actively with partners across continents—Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe—to ensure balanced foreign relations and secure the country’s development interests.

A Global Vision Rooted in National Interest

As South Africa heads to the G7 and prepares to host the G20 later this year, President Ramaphosa’s strategic diplomatic outreach underscores his government’s commitment to reinvigorating the country’s global partnerships. Whether engaging Washington or addressing global leaders in Canada, the message is consistent: South Africa is ready to lead, collaborate, and advance the voice of the developing world on the international stage.

Through proactive engagement, clear policy goals, and open diplomacy, South Africa is shaping a forward-looking, multilateral foreign policy that reflects both its domestic priorities and global ambitions.