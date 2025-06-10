Tiles Worker Arrested for Gruesome Murder of Tribal Girl

A tiles worker has been taken into custody over the alleged murder of a tribal girl following her rejection of his marriage proposal, authorities reported. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old K Naresh, was arrested this Tuesday, police confirmed.

The tragic incident began when the girl went missing on June 3, later found dead in a remote field. Police Superintendent P Jagadeesh revealed that the girl was lured by Naresh under the guise of a joy ride, only to be brutally murdered with stones.

Naresh, who is already married and resides in Anantapur town, faces multiple charges, including those under the BNS and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 2015. The police have seized crucial evidence, including his motorcycle, in their ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)