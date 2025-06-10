Left Menu

Tiles Worker Arrested for Gruesome Murder of Tribal Girl

A 27-year-old tiles worker, K Naresh, was arrested for the murder of a tribal girl who rejected his marriage proposal. The girl was found dead in a remote field after an argument. Naresh, already married, was charged under multiple sections including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anantapur | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:15 IST
Tiles Worker Arrested for Gruesome Murder of Tribal Girl
  • Country:
  • India

A tiles worker has been taken into custody over the alleged murder of a tribal girl following her rejection of his marriage proposal, authorities reported. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old K Naresh, was arrested this Tuesday, police confirmed.

The tragic incident began when the girl went missing on June 3, later found dead in a remote field. Police Superintendent P Jagadeesh revealed that the girl was lured by Naresh under the guise of a joy ride, only to be brutally murdered with stones.

Naresh, who is already married and resides in Anantapur town, faces multiple charges, including those under the BNS and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 2015. The police have seized crucial evidence, including his motorcycle, in their ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025