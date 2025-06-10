Shocking Airport Slap: Anger over Raghuvanshi Murder Case

A dramatic incident unfolded at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport as a passenger slapped one of the accused in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. The altercation caught the attention of onlookers and quickly went viral on social media.

Eyewitnesses reported that the slap came amid tensions as Meghalaya Police escorted four accused onto a flight, a moment fraught with public frustration over the murder that has captured nationwide attention. Authorities are investigating the incident, with no immediate identification of the slapped individual due to the masks worn by the accused.

Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman, was allegedly killed by his wife Sonam and accomplices during a trip to Meghalaya. The ongoing probe involves multiple jurisdictions, with fresh details emerging about the movements and actions of those involved, further stoking public interest and media scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)