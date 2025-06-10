US Treasury Sanctions Reveal Charitable Fronts for Hamas Support

The US Treasury Department has enacted sanctions against five individuals and five entities situated across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. This move accuses these groups of financially backing Hamas' military wing while operating under the veil of humanitarian work in Gaza and beyond.

Among those sanctioned is the Gaza-based Al Weam Charitable Society, allegedly under Hamas' control, along with its executive director Muhammad Sami Muhammad Abu Marei. Additionally, sanctions target Turkey-based Filistin Vakfi and its President Zeki Abdullah Ibrahim Ararawi. Charitable organizations in Algeria, the Netherlands, and Italy are also included in the targeted sanctions.

The Department has identified a standalone charity linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, escalating concerns over how terrorist groups may exploit legitimate platforms. A 2024 Treasury report stresses the challenges posed by online crowdfunding, often masked as legitimate charity work, making it difficult for law enforcement to differentiate from terrorist financing activities.

