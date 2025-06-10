Tragedy at the Pool: Five-Year-Old's Drowning Sparks Investigation

A tragic incident unfolded when a five-year-old boy, Jihan, drowned in a local swimming pool after wandering away from his family. The tragedy occurred on Monday evening while he was visiting the pool with his mother and relatives.

Authorities report that after the family finished their swim, they moved to the changing room. During that brief time, Jihan reportedly slipped away unnoticed and entered the pool's deeper section. His mother realized he was missing minutes later and alerted staff, culminating in a frantic search.

Jihan was discovered submerged in the pool and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause and circumstances of the child's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)