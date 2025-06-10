Left Menu

Tragedy at the Pool: Five-Year-Old's Drowning Sparks Investigation

A five-year-old boy named Jihan drowned in a swimming pool after sneaking away from his family. The incident has prompted a police investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Despite a search and swift medical attention, he was declared dead. An official probe is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:43 IST
Tragedy at the Pool: Five-Year-Old's Drowning Sparks Investigation
boy
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded when a five-year-old boy, Jihan, drowned in a local swimming pool after wandering away from his family. The tragedy occurred on Monday evening while he was visiting the pool with his mother and relatives.

Authorities report that after the family finished their swim, they moved to the changing room. During that brief time, Jihan reportedly slipped away unnoticed and entered the pool's deeper section. His mother realized he was missing minutes later and alerted staff, culminating in a frantic search.

Jihan was discovered submerged in the pool and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause and circumstances of the child's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025