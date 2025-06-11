US Sanctions Target Palestinian Rights Group Addameer
The Trump administration imposed sanctions on Palestinian human rights group Addameer and several charities, accusing them of supporting militant activities linked to Hamas. Israel accuses Addameer of aiding militants, with U.S. Treasury citing ties to PFLP. Sanctions also target groups in Europe and the Middle East for allegedly funding Hamas's military operations.
The Trump administration has sanctioned a prominent Palestinian human rights organization, Addameer, along with five charity groups based in the Middle East and Europe. The move comes amid accusations of their support for Palestinian militants, including Hamas.
Addameer is known for providing legal services to Palestinians detained by Israeli or Palestinian Authority forces in the occupied West Bank. It has previously faced allegations from Israel of funneling aid to militant factions. As of now, Addameer and the other targeted groups have not responded publicly to the sanctions.
The U.S. Treasury Department claims that Addameer has ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the EU. Previous raids by Israeli authorities on Addameer's offices in 2022 drew condemnation from the United Nations, citing a lack of credible evidence. Sanctions have also been extended to Israa Charitable Foundation, Filistin Vakfi, Al Weam Charitable Society, and Associazione Benefica La Cupola d'Oro, with some organization leaders being sanctioned individually.
