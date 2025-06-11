Left Menu

Nationwide Uproar: Protests Against Immigration Raids Intensify Across the U.S.

Protests against immigration enforcement raids are spreading across the United States, spurred initially by actions in Los Angeles. Demonstrations are occurring in numerous cities, with protests against ICE and calls for justice. Some have turned violent, leading to arrests and confrontations with law enforcement. Activists plan further protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austin | Updated: 11-06-2025 04:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 04:59 IST
Nationwide Uproar: Protests Against Immigration Raids Intensify Across the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Across the United States, protests against immigration enforcement raids initiated in Los Angeles are gaining momentum, prompting President Donald Trump to deploy National Guard troops.

From Seattle to Washington, D.C., protesters are voicing opposition to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, with some gatherings turning violent, resulting in numerous arrests and clashes with authorities.

Despite increasing demonstrations and public outcry, the Trump administration maintains it will continue its raid and deportation operations, a stance reiterated by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on social media.

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025