Nationwide Uproar: Protests Against Immigration Raids Intensify Across the U.S.
Protests against immigration enforcement raids are spreading across the United States, spurred initially by actions in Los Angeles. Demonstrations are occurring in numerous cities, with protests against ICE and calls for justice. Some have turned violent, leading to arrests and confrontations with law enforcement. Activists plan further protests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Austin | Updated: 11-06-2025 04:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 04:59 IST
- Country:
- United States
Across the United States, protests against immigration enforcement raids initiated in Los Angeles are gaining momentum, prompting President Donald Trump to deploy National Guard troops.
From Seattle to Washington, D.C., protesters are voicing opposition to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, with some gatherings turning violent, resulting in numerous arrests and clashes with authorities.
Despite increasing demonstrations and public outcry, the Trump administration maintains it will continue its raid and deportation operations, a stance reiterated by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on social media.
