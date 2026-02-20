Left Menu

Trump Pushes for UFO Disclosure Amid Rising Speculations

US President Donald Trump announced the release of documents related to extraterrestrials and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), responding to public interest. The move followed comments by former President Obama about the existence of alien life. The Pentagon has established an office, AARO, to investigate military encounters with UFOs, emphasizing transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2026 07:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 07:44 IST
Trump Pushes for UFO Disclosure Amid Rising Speculations
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has directed the Pentagon and other government agencies to disclose documents concerning extraterrestrial life and UFOs, following a surge of public interest. This decision was announced shortly after former President Barack Obama mentioned the potential existence of aliens in a recent podcast interview.

While Obama later clarified he hadn't seen concrete evidence of alien contact, he noted the statistical likelihood of life elsewhere in the universe. Trump's announcement, however, suggests he is poised to bring the issue to the forefront, despite previously avoiding public discourse on the topic.

Recent leaks and government investigations into aerial phenomena have renewed public intrigue, prompting Congress to reinvestigate the matter. Despite the Pentagon's establishment of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office to address military UFO encounters, no evidence supporting the existence of extraterrestrial life has been confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
YouTuber Attack Sparks Tensions in Hyderabad's Amberpet

YouTuber Attack Sparks Tensions in Hyderabad's Amberpet

 India
2
Vibrant Village Programme-II: Bridging the Gap in Assam's Barak Valley

Vibrant Village Programme-II: Bridging the Gap in Assam's Barak Valley

 India
3
Supreme Court and BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Slam Election Freebies

Supreme Court and BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Slam Election Freebies

 India
4
Jonathan Trott Reflects as Afghanistan Ends T20 World Cup Stint

Jonathan Trott Reflects as Afghanistan Ends T20 World Cup Stint

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026