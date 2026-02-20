Trump Pushes for UFO Disclosure Amid Rising Speculations

President Donald Trump has directed the Pentagon and other government agencies to disclose documents concerning extraterrestrial life and UFOs, following a surge of public interest. This decision was announced shortly after former President Barack Obama mentioned the potential existence of aliens in a recent podcast interview.

While Obama later clarified he hadn't seen concrete evidence of alien contact, he noted the statistical likelihood of life elsewhere in the universe. Trump's announcement, however, suggests he is poised to bring the issue to the forefront, despite previously avoiding public discourse on the topic.

Recent leaks and government investigations into aerial phenomena have renewed public intrigue, prompting Congress to reinvestigate the matter. Despite the Pentagon's establishment of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office to address military UFO encounters, no evidence supporting the existence of extraterrestrial life has been confirmed.

