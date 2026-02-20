Novartis Expansion Spurs Job Growth Amid Trump's Tariff Policies

President Donald Trump announced at a steel plant in Rome, Georgia that Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis, led by CEO Vas Narasimhan, will construct 11 new facilities in the United States. Trump attributed this move to his administration's tariff policies.

Trump highlighted his recent meeting with Narasimhan at the White House, where they discussed Novartis's expansion efforts. The company is focusing on developing manufacturing and research facilities, particularly emphasizing groundbreaking projects in North Carolina and California, and plans to expand its radioligand therapy manufacturing in Florida.

A spokesperson from Novartis expressed gratitude to the U.S. government for this opportunity. The company had previously announced a $23 billion investment to expand its U.S. operations, following the Trump administration's discussions on potential drug import duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)