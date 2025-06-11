Tensions Escalate as Military Deployments Stir Protests in Los Angeles

In a move raising significant debate, President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of hundreds of U.S. Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, aiming to control protests sparked by recent immigration raids.

Despite objections from state leaders and the city's mayor, who criticized the response as excessive, federal forces assembled in a staging area in Seal Beach with plans for strategic deployment. The situation has led to heightened tension, with ongoing demonstrations against the policy and support expressed for the immigrant community.

As protests continue, California officials are challenging the legality of military involvement, emphasizing the potential breach of laws preventing U.S. military engagement in civilian policing. Meanwhile, hundreds have been arrested, with the community remaining defiant amidst the federal crackdown.