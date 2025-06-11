Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Military Deployments Stir Protests in Los Angeles

Protests in the Los Angeles area intensified as President Trump deployed U.S. Marines and National Guard troops to the city. The move, stemming from recent immigration raids, has sparked widespread dissent among city officials and citizens, who argue the action is a heavy-handed response to largely peaceful demonstrations.

Updated: 11-06-2025 06:14 IST
In a move raising significant debate, President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of hundreds of U.S. Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, aiming to control protests sparked by recent immigration raids.

Despite objections from state leaders and the city's mayor, who criticized the response as excessive, federal forces assembled in a staging area in Seal Beach with plans for strategic deployment. The situation has led to heightened tension, with ongoing demonstrations against the policy and support expressed for the immigrant community.

As protests continue, California officials are challenging the legality of military involvement, emphasizing the potential breach of laws preventing U.S. military engagement in civilian policing. Meanwhile, hundreds have been arrested, with the community remaining defiant amidst the federal crackdown.

