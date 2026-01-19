Guatemala's Viral Prison Riots: A Dramatic Battle of Control

In a turbulent weekend, Guatemala witnessed a surge of violence as clashes between security forces and gang members wreaked havoc, claiming the lives of seven police officers, authorities confirmed. The violence followed police operations in Guatemala's southwest to regain control of maximum-security prisons where riots unfolded.

The chaotic scenes erupted shortly after anti-riot police successfully stormed Renovacion prison in Escuintla to liberate nine hostages held by inmates. Despite the successful operation, over three dozen guards remain captives in two other prisons, igniting further retaliation as armed gangs launched deadly assaults across Guatemala City.

Efforts to clamp down on organized crime saw the arrest of seven gang affiliates and the confiscation of illegal weapons. Interior Minister Marco Antonio Villeda vowed to continue the crackdown, while the Education Ministry suspended classes to ensure safety amidst rising tensions.