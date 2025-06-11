Quiet Revolution: India's Constitution and Its Transformative Impact
Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, describes the Constitution as a transformative force at the Oxford Union, highlighting its role in uplifting marginalised communities. As a Dalit and Buddhist, he shares his personal journey that underscores the Constitution’s importance in promoting equality, representation, and social justice.
Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, has referred to the Indian Constitution as a "quiet revolution etched in ink." Speaking at the Oxford Union, he emphasized its transformative power, particularly in uplifting the historically oppressed and marginalized sections of the society.
As the second Dalit and the first Buddhist to serve as the CJI, Gavai shared personal reflections, highlighting the Constitution's impact on his journey from a municipal school to the country's highest judicial office. He described it as a document that not only promises equality but actively strives to realize it.
The CJI discussed how the Constitution was crafted by representatives of the marginalized, including Dalits and women, and stressed its role in affirmative actions and equality provisions. He commended landmark Supreme Court judgments that endorsed affirmative action policies, reinforcing the spirit of equality.
