Political Tensions Rise as KCR Faces Judicial Commission Over Kaleshwaram Project

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, often referred to by his initials KCR, made a notable appearance before a judicial commission investigating the Kaleshwaram irrigation project's alleged irregularities.

The inquiry, led by former Supreme Court Judge P C Ghose, has interrogated numerous officials since its inception a year ago.

BRS leaders unite in defense, claiming political harassment by the ruling Congress, while the project's fraught history, notably criticized by Telangana's Irrigation Minister, remains in the spotlight.