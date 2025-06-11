Political Tensions Rise as KCR Faces Judicial Commission Over Kaleshwaram Project
Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appeared before a judicial commission probing alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. This inquiry highlights political tensions between the BRS and Congress, with accusations of harassment. The project, criticized for safety concerns, remains central in political debates amid upcoming elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, often referred to by his initials KCR, made a notable appearance before a judicial commission investigating the Kaleshwaram irrigation project's alleged irregularities.
The inquiry, led by former Supreme Court Judge P C Ghose, has interrogated numerous officials since its inception a year ago.
BRS leaders unite in defense, claiming political harassment by the ruling Congress, while the project's fraught history, notably criticized by Telangana's Irrigation Minister, remains in the spotlight.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRS Slams Congress Over Political Vendetta Claims in Formula E Case
Judicial Commission Submits Findings on Munambam Land Dispute
Revanth Reddy Criticizes BRS Government's Neglect of Education for Weaker Sections
K Kavitha's Battle Against Party Detractors: BRS vs. BJP Allegations Surface
BRS MLC Kavitha Reveals Proposal To Merge Party With BJP