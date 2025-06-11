Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as KCR Faces Judicial Commission Over Kaleshwaram Project

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appeared before a judicial commission probing alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. This inquiry highlights political tensions between the BRS and Congress, with accusations of harassment. The project, criticized for safety concerns, remains central in political debates amid upcoming elections.

Updated: 11-06-2025 14:40 IST
Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, often referred to by his initials KCR, made a notable appearance before a judicial commission investigating the Kaleshwaram irrigation project's alleged irregularities.

The inquiry, led by former Supreme Court Judge P C Ghose, has interrogated numerous officials since its inception a year ago.

BRS leaders unite in defense, claiming political harassment by the ruling Congress, while the project's fraught history, notably criticized by Telangana's Irrigation Minister, remains in the spotlight.

