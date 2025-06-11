Kerala Takes Legal Action in Shipwreck Environmental Disaster

The Kerala police have taken legal action against those responsible for the MSC Elsa 3, a Liberian-flagged vessel that met its fate near the state's coast last month. The ship's owner, master, and crew face charges of rash navigation and negligent handling.

The First Information Report (FIR), filed by Fort Kochi Coastal police station, includes allegations under various sections of the BNS, highlighting the negligent management of the ship, which carried explosive and dangerous materials, leading to its sinking on May 24 near Alappuzha district.

The incident has not only polluted the marine environment but has also severely impacted the livelihoods of the fishing community in the area, amounting to a loss of lakhs of rupees. A complaint by Alappuzha resident C Shamji prompted the legal proceedings.