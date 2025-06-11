Left Menu

Kerala Takes Legal Action in Shipwreck Environmental Disaster

Kerala police filed charges against the MSC Elsa 3's owner, master, and crew for negligent handling, resulting in the ship sinking off the state's coast. The cargo, including hazardous materials, polluted the sea and affected fishing community livelihoods, causing significant financial loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:12 IST
Kerala Takes Legal Action in Shipwreck Environmental Disaster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala police have taken legal action against those responsible for the MSC Elsa 3, a Liberian-flagged vessel that met its fate near the state's coast last month. The ship's owner, master, and crew face charges of rash navigation and negligent handling.

The First Information Report (FIR), filed by Fort Kochi Coastal police station, includes allegations under various sections of the BNS, highlighting the negligent management of the ship, which carried explosive and dangerous materials, leading to its sinking on May 24 near Alappuzha district.

The incident has not only polluted the marine environment but has also severely impacted the livelihoods of the fishing community in the area, amounting to a loss of lakhs of rupees. A complaint by Alappuzha resident C Shamji prompted the legal proceedings.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025