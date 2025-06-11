Kerala Takes Legal Action in Shipwreck Environmental Disaster
Kerala police filed charges against the MSC Elsa 3's owner, master, and crew for negligent handling, resulting in the ship sinking off the state's coast. The cargo, including hazardous materials, polluted the sea and affected fishing community livelihoods, causing significant financial loss.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala police have taken legal action against those responsible for the MSC Elsa 3, a Liberian-flagged vessel that met its fate near the state's coast last month. The ship's owner, master, and crew face charges of rash navigation and negligent handling.
The First Information Report (FIR), filed by Fort Kochi Coastal police station, includes allegations under various sections of the BNS, highlighting the negligent management of the ship, which carried explosive and dangerous materials, leading to its sinking on May 24 near Alappuzha district.
The incident has not only polluted the marine environment but has also severely impacted the livelihoods of the fishing community in the area, amounting to a loss of lakhs of rupees. A complaint by Alappuzha resident C Shamji prompted the legal proceedings.
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Opposition Leader Slams Congress for Tax Burden and Negligence During Early Monsoon
Greece Fire Tragedy: Officials Jailed for Negligence
Tragic Death of 10-Year-Old Girl Highlights Alleged Hospital Negligence
State-Sponsored Negligence: Leaders Condemn Bengaluru Stampede at RCB Victory Celebration
Tragic Loss: Negligence Allegations at Meghalaya Hospital