Kozhikode Woman's Struggle for Justice Against Medical Negligence

A Kozhikode resident, Harsheena, has labeled Health Minister Veena George a 'failure' following insufficient actions in her case of medical negligence. Years after a caesarean section, an artery forceps was discovered in her abdomen, leading to claims of injustice and ineffective resolution.

After the surgical discovery in 2022, Harsheena initiated protests seeking compensation and accountability. Despite ministerial assurances, she alleges that promised measures remain unfulfilled, as a mere Rs 2 lakh compensation was offered without further legal actions against involved medical professionals.

Concerns over unresolved accountability spur Harsheena to continue protests, emphasizing that justice remains overdue. Her case highlights serious lapses in healthcare accountability and the persistent struggle for victim rights within the system.