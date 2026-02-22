Left Menu

Kozhikode Woman's Struggle for Justice Against Medical Negligence

Harsheena, from Kozhikode, criticizes Health Minister Veena George, terming her a 'failure' for insufficient actions after an artery forceps was found in her abdomen post-surgery in 2017. Despite promises of compensation and justice, she claims necessary legal actions are incomplete, prompting further protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 22-02-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 13:54 IST
A Kozhikode resident, Harsheena, has labeled Health Minister Veena George a 'failure' following insufficient actions in her case of medical negligence. Years after a caesarean section, an artery forceps was discovered in her abdomen, leading to claims of injustice and ineffective resolution.

After the surgical discovery in 2022, Harsheena initiated protests seeking compensation and accountability. Despite ministerial assurances, she alleges that promised measures remain unfulfilled, as a mere Rs 2 lakh compensation was offered without further legal actions against involved medical professionals.

Concerns over unresolved accountability spur Harsheena to continue protests, emphasizing that justice remains overdue. Her case highlights serious lapses in healthcare accountability and the persistent struggle for victim rights within the system.

