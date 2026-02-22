Left Menu

Medical Negligence Sparks Unending Protest: Kozhikode Woman's Pursuit of Justice

Harsheena, a Kozhikode native, claims Health Minister Veena George has failed to ensure justice over medical negligence that left artery forceps in her abdomen post-surgery. Despite protests and promises of action, she received minimal compensation while those responsible face no penalties. Harsheena demands accountability and vows continued protest.

In Kozhikode, persistent protests continue as Harsheena, a local resident, accuses Health Minister Veena George of failing to address a severe case of medical negligence. The incident, dating back to 2017, involved artery forceps being left in her abdomen post caesarean section, leading to prolonged distress.

Despite the Minister's assurances and the promise of compensation, Harsheena claims that genuine justice remains elusive. The Rs 2 lakh compensation received is seen as inadequate for the physical and emotional ordeal she underwent. Meanwhile, the medical professionals involved have reportedly faced no repercussions.

Harsheena insists her protest will continue until accountability is guaranteed. Her struggle echoes the plight of others, urging systemic change in handling medical negligence and holding those responsible to account. The Health Department and authorities are urged to take sweep actions to ensure justice.

