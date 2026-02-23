Medical Negligence in Kerala: A Call for Accountability

K C Venugopal, AICC General Secretary, has accused Kerala's state government of using inquiry committees as a facade to obscure incidents of medical negligence.

Following a visit to a mishap victim in Kochi, Venugopal asserted that these committees fail to hold responsible parties accountable, leaving victims without justice.

Criticizing the health sector's failures, he urged the government to acknowledge lapses and implement corrective measures, eschewing distractions like caste or gender issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)