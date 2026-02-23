Left Menu

Medical Negligence in Kerala: A Call for Accountability

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal criticizes Kerala's government for using inquiry committees to 'whitewash' medical negligence, underscoring system failures in health care accountability. He urges the government to address these issues seriously instead of deflecting with societal divisions, following a case involving medical mishap in Alappuzha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

K C Venugopal, AICC General Secretary, has accused Kerala's state government of using inquiry committees as a facade to obscure incidents of medical negligence.

Following a visit to a mishap victim in Kochi, Venugopal asserted that these committees fail to hold responsible parties accountable, leaving victims without justice.

Criticizing the health sector's failures, he urged the government to acknowledge lapses and implement corrective measures, eschewing distractions like caste or gender issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

