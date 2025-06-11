Left Menu

Trump's Uncertainty on Iran Nuclear Deal Grows

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed doubts about reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran, citing tough negotiations and perceived delaying tactics by Tehran. While reiterating that Washington will prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Trump emphasized a preference for resolving the issue diplomatically. Russia offered assistance in resolving U.S.-Iranian differences.

U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced his growing skepticism over reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran, citing challenging negotiations and perceived Iranian delay tactics.

In a podcast interview, Trump highlighted his diminished confidence in securing a deal, although he reiterated his administration's stance on preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Trump emphasized a diplomatic resolution, avoiding warfare as the preferred course of action.

Russia stepped in, offering to mediate by converting Iran's highly enriched uranium into civilian reactor fuel as a potential solution to U.S.-Iranian differences. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed Moscow's readiness to provide both political and practical assistance.

