Russian Opposition Figure Lev Shlosberg Faces House Arrest

Lev Shlosberg, a notable Russian opposition politician, is facing house arrest following a court ruling in Pskov. Authorities have imposed a two-month house arrest and unspecified activity restrictions at prosecutors' behest.

Shlosberg, charged with criticizing the Russian military by likening the Ukraine war to a 'bloody chess' game, vehemently denies the accusations. His party, the liberal Yabloko group, links his detention to remarks made during a January video debate advocating the war's end.

The Pskov court service, covering the region bordering Estonia, released an image of Shlosberg in a courtroom cage. Shlosberg, already labeled a 'foreign agent' with significant social implications, could face up to five years in prison if found guilty.

