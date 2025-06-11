Russian Opposition Figure Lev Shlosberg Faces House Arrest
Lev Shlosberg, a prominent Russian opposition politician, has been placed under house arrest for two months, accused of discrediting the Russian army. The charges relate to his criticism of the war in Ukraine, and he faces up to five years in jail if convicted.
Lev Shlosberg, a notable Russian opposition politician, is facing house arrest following a court ruling in Pskov. Authorities have imposed a two-month house arrest and unspecified activity restrictions at prosecutors' behest.
Shlosberg, charged with criticizing the Russian military by likening the Ukraine war to a 'bloody chess' game, vehemently denies the accusations. His party, the liberal Yabloko group, links his detention to remarks made during a January video debate advocating the war's end.
The Pskov court service, covering the region bordering Estonia, released an image of Shlosberg in a courtroom cage. Shlosberg, already labeled a 'foreign agent' with significant social implications, could face up to five years in prison if found guilty.
