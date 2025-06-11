Left Menu

Karnataka State to Launch Fresh Caste Re-enumeration Initiative

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a fresh caste re-enumeration in the state, mandated by the Congress high command, to address community concerns about the outdated 2015-16 caste survey. Various communities argued against the previous survey's accuracy, prompting a new 60-70 day census initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chikkaballapura | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:53 IST
Karnataka State to Launch Fresh Caste Re-enumeration Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is set to conduct a fresh caste re-enumeration following a directive from the Congress high command. The decision comes in response to concerns from various communities that felt excluded from the last survey conducted nearly a decade ago.

Official sources suggest that discussions around the modalities of the re-enumeration process will take place during the state cabinet meeting on Thursday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the need for an updated survey due to significant changes in community compositions over the past ten years.

The move has sparked mixed reactions, with dominant groups like the Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats calling the previous survey unscientific and demanding its rejection. Despite internal objections within the ruling Congress, re-enumeration is prioritized to ensure accurate and comprehensive data.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025