Karnataka State to Launch Fresh Caste Re-enumeration Initiative

The Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is set to conduct a fresh caste re-enumeration following a directive from the Congress high command. The decision comes in response to concerns from various communities that felt excluded from the last survey conducted nearly a decade ago.

Official sources suggest that discussions around the modalities of the re-enumeration process will take place during the state cabinet meeting on Thursday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the need for an updated survey due to significant changes in community compositions over the past ten years.

The move has sparked mixed reactions, with dominant groups like the Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats calling the previous survey unscientific and demanding its rejection. Despite internal objections within the ruling Congress, re-enumeration is prioritized to ensure accurate and comprehensive data.