Left Menu

Major Administrative Shake-up: Jammu & Kashmir Transfers 24 Key Officials

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has enacted a major reshuffle within his administration, transferring 24 officials including deputy commissioners and department heads. This restructuring sees reassignments across multiple sectors, affecting both Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:22 IST
Major Administrative Shake-up: Jammu & Kashmir Transfers 24 Key Officials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a substantial administrative overhaul as Lt Governor Manoj Sinha orders the reshuffling of 24 high-level officials.

Among those reassigned are around 20 IAS officers and several from the JKAS, with significant transfers in key districts like Srinagar, Budgam, Ramban, and Kishtwar.

This move aims to bolster the effectiveness of governance across various sectors, with new assignments in health, technology, transport, and social welfare, highlighting the dynamic approach of the administration under Sinha's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025