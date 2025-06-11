Major Administrative Shake-up: Jammu & Kashmir Transfers 24 Key Officials
Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has enacted a major reshuffle within his administration, transferring 24 officials including deputy commissioners and department heads. This restructuring sees reassignments across multiple sectors, affecting both Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officers.
Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a substantial administrative overhaul as Lt Governor Manoj Sinha orders the reshuffling of 24 high-level officials.
Among those reassigned are around 20 IAS officers and several from the JKAS, with significant transfers in key districts like Srinagar, Budgam, Ramban, and Kishtwar.
This move aims to bolster the effectiveness of governance across various sectors, with new assignments in health, technology, transport, and social welfare, highlighting the dynamic approach of the administration under Sinha's leadership.
