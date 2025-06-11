Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Koparkhairane: Nurse Killed, Husband Attempts Suicide

An unemployed man allegedly murdered his nurse wife with a sharp weapon before attempting suicide in Koparkhairane. Police discovered Gouri Shirsat's body with injury marks, and her husband Ganesh Shirsat, who tried slitting his wrist, is hospitalized but not arrested yet. The case has been registered under murder charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:41 IST
A tragic domestic incident unfolded in Koparkhairane, near Thane, as an unemployed husband allegedly killed his wife, a nurse, in their home using a sharp weapon. The police intervened after being alerted by neighbors, who discovered the scene.

Authorities have identified the victim as 34-year-old Gouri Shirsat, her body bearing evident injury marks. In a subsequent turn of events, her husband, Ganesh Shirsat, attempted suicide by slitting his wrist. Currently, he is receiving medical treatment and has not yet been taken into police custody.

The incident has prompted law enforcement to register a case under section 103 for murder in accordance with the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. As the investigation continues, the community is left in shock from the appalling event that unfolded in their midst.

