Military Presence in LA: Temporary Detainment by Troops Explained

In a recent development, U.S. military troops have been authorized to temporarily detain individuals in Los Angeles. This decision, clarified by Major General Scott Sherman, states that troops will hold individuals until law enforcement arrives for formal arrests.

General Sherman highlighted that 700 Marines, part of the 4,700 troops deployed, are undergoing training to manage civil disturbances effectively. During this deployment, they will not operate with live ammunition.

While the Marines won't be visible on Los Angeles streets immediately, their presence is anticipated shortly, marking a significant aspect of the city's current security strategy.

