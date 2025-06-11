Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Stance at ASEAN: Tackling Terror and Strengthening Partnerships

India voiced serious concerns about state-sponsored terrorism during recent ASEAN meetings, following a terror attack in Pahalgam. The country's measured response through Operation Sindoor was highlighted. India also emphasized the importance of ASEAN's role in fostering regional stability and discussed enhancing bilateral ties and strategic partnerships with member nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During pivotal ASEAN meetings, India expressed serious concerns regarding state-sponsored terrorism in the aftermath of a deadly attack in Pahalgam. Represented by Secretary (East) P. Kumaran, India highlighted its response through Operation Sindoor, describing it as measured, non-escalatory, and responsible.

The meetings, including the East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting and the ASEAN Regional Forum, addressed terrorism and broader regional security issues. Malaysia, currently holding the ASEAN Chair, hosted the sessions led by Secretary General Dato' Sri Amran Mohamed Zin. Discussions emphasized the importance of ASEAN in promoting trust and regional stability.

India invited ASEAN nations to upcoming energy efficiency and education events, while stressing the synergy between the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative and ASEAN's regional outlook. Bilateral discussions were also held with counterparts from several ASEAN countries, focusing on strengthening strategic partnerships.

