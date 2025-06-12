Delhi Gears Up for Monsoon with Comprehensive Flood Control Plan
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured citizens of robust flood preparedness ahead of the monsoon season. With revamped infrastructure and detailed flood control orders, the city aims to prevent last year's devastation. Measures include desilting drains, maintaining barrage gates, and deploying nodal officers in flood-prone areas.
In a proactive move to combat potential flooding, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced robust measures ahead of the impending monsoon season. Gupta chaired an apex committee meeting on flood control, emphasizing the city's infrastructural readiness to avert a repeat of last year's devastation.
Highlighting unprecedented flooding in 2023 due to a rising Yamuna River, Gupta directed significant enhancements, including the desilting of drains and comprehensive maintenance of barrage gates previously neglected. She issued the 'Flood Control Order 2025', a detailed guide outlining departmental responsibilities and protocols.
In response to criticism about barrage gate maintenance, Gupta's administration has ensured thorough repairs, marking a significant stride from past negligence. The city has established a Central Flood Control Room, operational from mid-June, to monitor and coordinate efforts in collaboration with local committees headed by ministers.
