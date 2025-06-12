Delhi Gears Up for Monsoon with Comprehensive Flood Control Plan

In a proactive move to combat potential flooding, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced robust measures ahead of the impending monsoon season. Gupta chaired an apex committee meeting on flood control, emphasizing the city's infrastructural readiness to avert a repeat of last year's devastation.

Highlighting unprecedented flooding in 2023 due to a rising Yamuna River, Gupta directed significant enhancements, including the desilting of drains and comprehensive maintenance of barrage gates previously neglected. She issued the 'Flood Control Order 2025', a detailed guide outlining departmental responsibilities and protocols.

In response to criticism about barrage gate maintenance, Gupta's administration has ensured thorough repairs, marking a significant stride from past negligence. The city has established a Central Flood Control Room, operational from mid-June, to monitor and coordinate efforts in collaboration with local committees headed by ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)