Youth Connect: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'Lunch Pe Charcha'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will engage with the youth in a 'Lunch Pe Charcha' event to discuss the city's issues and review her government's work. The event coincides with National Youth Day and aims to incorporate young voices into Delhi's development strategy, aligning with PM Modi's 2047 vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:54 IST
  • India

On January 12, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will meet with young citizens in a 'Lunch Pe Charcha' program, designed to open dialogue about city issues over the past 11 years, alongside a review of her administration's actions since February 2025.

Coinciding with National Youth Day, the luncheon will select 15-20 young participants who are encouraged to provide insights and feedback through CM Gupta's social media channels. The initiative seeks to translate youth suggestions into actionable solutions.

The programme is part of ongoing efforts to involve the youth in shaping Delhi's future in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision 2047. Future sessions are planned to ensure continuous engagement with younger demographics.

