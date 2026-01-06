Youth Connect: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'Lunch Pe Charcha'

On January 12, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will meet with young citizens in a 'Lunch Pe Charcha' program, designed to open dialogue about city issues over the past 11 years, alongside a review of her administration's actions since February 2025.

Coinciding with National Youth Day, the luncheon will select 15-20 young participants who are encouraged to provide insights and feedback through CM Gupta's social media channels. The initiative seeks to translate youth suggestions into actionable solutions.

The programme is part of ongoing efforts to involve the youth in shaping Delhi's future in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision 2047. Future sessions are planned to ensure continuous engagement with younger demographics.