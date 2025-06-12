Mayors Unite Against Immigration Raids Amid LA Protests
Mayors in Los Angeles have united to oppose the Trump administration's immigration raids, fearing their cities are being terrorized. Despite their pleas, the National Guard remains active, escalating tensions. Protests continue nationwide, reflecting widespread unrest over the raids and their impact on communities.
- Country:
- United States
Dozens of mayors from the Los Angeles region gathered Wednesday to demand an end to the Trump administration's intensified immigration raids, which have caused fear and protests across the country. Despite local leaders' outcry, there is little indication that President Donald Trump will cease these operations.
Approximately 500 National Guard troops, deployed during LA protests, have been trained to assist in immigration operations, according to commanding officials. While some involvement in these missions has occurred, it's unclear if this cooperation will persist once protests subside.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other officials criticized the use of military forces in immigration raids, warning of heightened fear and chaos. As protests extend beyond LA to cities like New York and Chicago, state and local leaders continue to grapple with the consequences of federal immigration policies.
- READ MORE ON:
- immigration
- protests
- Los Angeles
- Trump
- National Guard
- raids
- mayors
- curfew
- arrests
- demonstrations
ALSO READ
Kashmir Police Intensify Counter-Terrorism Raids
Counter-Intelligence Kashmir Cracks Down on Suspected Terror Networks: Sweeping Raids Conducted
NIA Uncovers Pakistan Espionage Network in Nationwide Raids
Odisha Vigilance Crackdown: Cash Worth Crores Seized in Anti-Corruption Raids
NIA's Sweeping Raids in Jammu & Kashmir: Unveiling a Terror Conspiracy