Family Tragedy: Alleged Murder in Disguise of Battery Explosion

An Army soldier claims his parents were murdered using explosives, contradicting initial reports of a fatal inverter battery blast. Following his complaint, a case has been registered under murder charges, and investigations involving forensic teams are underway to determine the true cause of the explosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 12-06-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 13:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, an Army soldier alleges that his elderly parents were murdered using explosives, contradicting initial reports of a faulty inverter battery explosion. The incident took place in Mardauli village on a seemingly ordinary Wednesday morning, leaving the local community in shock.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik stated that based on the complaint filed by Havaldar Vipin Singh, a murder case has been registered at Sangrampur police station. Singh's complaint details the suspicious nature of the blast, demanding a forensic investigation to uncover the truth.

Forensic teams are now actively investigating the site to discern whether the explosion was indeed an accidental battery malfunction or a deliberate act. The incident, which resulted in the deaths of Naurang Bahadur Singh and his wife Anusuya Singh, remains surrounded by mystery as officials probe all possible angles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

