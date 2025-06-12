Family Tragedy: Alleged Murder in Disguise of Battery Explosion

In a tragic turn of events, an Army soldier alleges that his elderly parents were murdered using explosives, contradicting initial reports of a faulty inverter battery explosion. The incident took place in Mardauli village on a seemingly ordinary Wednesday morning, leaving the local community in shock.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik stated that based on the complaint filed by Havaldar Vipin Singh, a murder case has been registered at Sangrampur police station. Singh's complaint details the suspicious nature of the blast, demanding a forensic investigation to uncover the truth.

Forensic teams are now actively investigating the site to discern whether the explosion was indeed an accidental battery malfunction or a deliberate act. The incident, which resulted in the deaths of Naurang Bahadur Singh and his wife Anusuya Singh, remains surrounded by mystery as officials probe all possible angles.

(With inputs from agencies.)