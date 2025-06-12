Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Liquor Sales in Ayodhya Amid BJP Criticism

The Congress party accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of allowing liquor shops near the Ram Janmabhoomi despite a ban within a 13-kilometer area. They claim this undermines the sanctity of Ayodhya and question the government's accountability, contrasting official death figures from the Maha Kumbh stampede.

Updated: 12-06-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, the Congress party has accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of permitting liquor establishments near the sacred Ram Janmabhoomi despite an official prohibition on alcohol sales in the vicinity. The Congress asserts that this flagrantly disregards Ayodhya's sanctity, undermining the government's promises.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Rai criticized Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration, contending that shop openings for financial gain showed a blatant disregard for the religious heritage of the area. The congressman demanded answers about when licenses were granted for such operations.

Further, Rai referenced a report suggesting discrepancies in the official count of deaths during a past Maha Kumbh stampede, claiming the BJP lacks transparency. The Congress leader accused the state government of misrepresentations and urged transparency regarding the figures presented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

