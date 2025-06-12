Controversy Erupts Over Liquor Sales in Ayodhya Amid BJP Criticism

In a heated political exchange, the Congress party has accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of permitting liquor establishments near the sacred Ram Janmabhoomi despite an official prohibition on alcohol sales in the vicinity. The Congress asserts that this flagrantly disregards Ayodhya's sanctity, undermining the government's promises.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Rai criticized Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration, contending that shop openings for financial gain showed a blatant disregard for the religious heritage of the area. The congressman demanded answers about when licenses were granted for such operations.

Further, Rai referenced a report suggesting discrepancies in the official count of deaths during a past Maha Kumbh stampede, claiming the BJP lacks transparency. The Congress leader accused the state government of misrepresentations and urged transparency regarding the figures presented.

