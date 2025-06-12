Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Shillong University's Bribery Scandal

The CBI arrested the Dean of the School of Life Sciences at North Eastern Hill University for allegedly accepting a Rs 3.43 lakh bribe. Alongside, a businessman involved in facilitating the bribes was arrested. Investigations are ongoing in the corruption case involving scientific equipment deals.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken into custody Nirmalendu Saha, the Dean of the School of Life Sciences at North Eastern Hill University, Shillong, in connection to a bribery case amounting to Rs 3.43 lakh.

Officials revealed that the arrest occurred in Guwahati, alongside businessman Pranjal Sharma, both allegedly implicated in corrupt practices related to scientific equipment deals. Sharma's role reportedly involved aiding Saha in obtaining bribes to clear bills associated with the supply of laboratory items.

The arrests came as the CBI conducted an operation, catching the suspects in the act. Further investigations into this corruption scandal continue, as stated by the CBI Spokesperson.

