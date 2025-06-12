Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Gaza Humanitarian Workers Ambushed Amid Tensions

Eight workers of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation were killed in an ambush, blamed on Hamas militants. The attack occurred as the bus carrying the workers was en route to an aid center in southern Gaza. Despite the threat, the foundation continues its food distribution efforts across the conflict-ridden region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:18 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Gaza Humanitarian Workers Ambushed Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating incident, eight Palestinian workers affiliated with the U.S-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) were killed in an ambush that left many others injured. The GHF accused Hamas militants of orchestrating the attack, which targeted a bus transporting workers to a food distribution center in southern Gaza.

Despite the violence, the GHF remains determined to continue its humanitarian mission. The interim director, John Acree, emphasized their resolve to provide vital food supplies to Gaza's residents. Meanwhile, social media in Gaza speculated that the attack was linked to internal power struggles involving the opposition leader Yasser Abu Shabab.

The ongoing conflict has claimed numerous lives, with over 103 Palestinians reported killed by Israeli fire within 24 hours. Yet, amidst this turmoil, the GHF achieved a record distribution of 2.6 million meals, highlighting the pressing need for food aid in the beleaguered region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025