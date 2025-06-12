Tragedy Strikes: Gaza Humanitarian Workers Ambushed Amid Tensions

In a devastating incident, eight Palestinian workers affiliated with the U.S-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) were killed in an ambush that left many others injured. The GHF accused Hamas militants of orchestrating the attack, which targeted a bus transporting workers to a food distribution center in southern Gaza.

Despite the violence, the GHF remains determined to continue its humanitarian mission. The interim director, John Acree, emphasized their resolve to provide vital food supplies to Gaza's residents. Meanwhile, social media in Gaza speculated that the attack was linked to internal power struggles involving the opposition leader Yasser Abu Shabab.

The ongoing conflict has claimed numerous lives, with over 103 Palestinians reported killed by Israeli fire within 24 hours. Yet, amidst this turmoil, the GHF achieved a record distribution of 2.6 million meals, highlighting the pressing need for food aid in the beleaguered region.

