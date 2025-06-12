Brian Wilson's Legacy: The Beach Boys' Harmonious Journey Ends

Brian Wilson, cofounder and creative force behind The Beach Boys, has died at the age of 82, leaving a legacy of iconic music that shaped generations. Known for hits such as 'Good Vibrations' and 'God Only Knows', Wilson's career was marked by both profound musical achievements and personal struggles.

Throughout his life, Wilson battled drug addiction and mental health issues, but his contributions to the music industry remained unparalleled. His creative genius was a key component in the formation of The Beach Boys' unique sound, blending harmonious melodies with innovative recording techniques that changed the landscape of rock music.

The news of Wilson's passing was confirmed by his family in a somber announcement on his website, paying tribute to his life's work and the indelible mark he left on music history.

(With inputs from agencies.)