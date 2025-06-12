SBI Staffers Allegedly Attacked by Shiv Sena Members Over Language Row

In a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra's Dhule district, two Shiv Sena functionaries were taken into custody for allegedly assaulting State Bank of India staffers. The issue stems from a woman professor's allegations of being mistreated for speaking Marathi, according to police reports.

The incident reportedly began when the professor visited the SBI branch in Deopur for a post-banking-hours transaction, which led to a confrontation with the bank manager and other staff members. The professor did not initially file a complaint, but bank officials registered one against her, prompting her to approach Shiv Sena representatives.

The situation escalated on June 7 when Shiv Sena workers visited the bank to show support. Although the manager accused of misbehavior was absent, the confrontation resulted in the assault of a staff member. Subsequently, Narendra Pardeshi and Dhiraj Patil were arrested. Following a court appearance, they were released on bail, while further investigations continue.

