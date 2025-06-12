SBI Staffers Allegedly Attacked by Shiv Sena Members Over Language Row
Two Shiv Sena functionaries were arrested in Dhule, Maharashtra, for allegedly assaulting State Bank of India staffers. This incident was linked to a woman professor's complaint of misbehavior by bank officials due to her being Marathi-speaking. The arrested men received bail, and a probe is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra's Dhule district, two Shiv Sena functionaries were taken into custody for allegedly assaulting State Bank of India staffers. The issue stems from a woman professor's allegations of being mistreated for speaking Marathi, according to police reports.
The incident reportedly began when the professor visited the SBI branch in Deopur for a post-banking-hours transaction, which led to a confrontation with the bank manager and other staff members. The professor did not initially file a complaint, but bank officials registered one against her, prompting her to approach Shiv Sena representatives.
The situation escalated on June 7 when Shiv Sena workers visited the bank to show support. Although the manager accused of misbehavior was absent, the confrontation resulted in the assault of a staff member. Subsequently, Narendra Pardeshi and Dhiraj Patil were arrested. Following a court appearance, they were released on bail, while further investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
