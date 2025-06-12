India Revives Tulbul Project: Hydroelectric Future Unlocked

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal announced Thursday that India will revive the Tulbul project on Wular Lake in Jammu and Kashmir, as it no longer requires Pakistan's consent following the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.

The decision comes after recent events, such as the Pahalgam terror attack in April, spurred the Indian government to reassess its water management strategy. Minister Lal emphasized that India will forge ahead with new hydroelectric projects unaffected by former constraints.

The Tulbul project, originally conceived in 1981 and halted in 1987 due to Pakistani objections, involves constructing a barrage below Wular Lake for water level stabilization. With Pakistan's influence diminished, the project is set to resume, as detailed in a press briefing by Minister Lal.

