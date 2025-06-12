Left Menu

From Karmayogis to Change-Makers: Transformative Role of Civil Servants

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the essential role of civil servants in India's development, urging them to leverage their authority to enact positive changes. Addressing IAS trainees, he encouraged innovation, transparency, and effective policy implementation, highlighting the importance of collective participation in a diverse democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mussoorie | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:40 IST
From Karmayogis to Change-Makers: Transformative Role of Civil Servants
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the pivotal role civil servants play in India's development. Delivering a speech at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, he urged the newly inducted IAS officers to utilize their power to bring substantive improvements to the populace's quality of life.

Birla, addressing the valedictory session of the 127th training program for PCS officers newly promoted as IAS officers, described district magistrates and SDMs as key figures in serving society, particularly the underprivileged. He emphasized the satisfaction and motivation derived from effecting real change in citizens' lives.

Encouraging innovation and transparency in governance, Birla drew from personal experience, citing instances where civil servants garnered public support. He stressed the Academy's role in shaping officers equipped to thrive in a diverse, democratic system and urged them to uphold democratic values and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025