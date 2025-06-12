From Karmayogis to Change-Makers: Transformative Role of Civil Servants
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the essential role of civil servants in India's development, urging them to leverage their authority to enact positive changes. Addressing IAS trainees, he encouraged innovation, transparency, and effective policy implementation, highlighting the importance of collective participation in a diverse democracy.
On Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the pivotal role civil servants play in India's development. Delivering a speech at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, he urged the newly inducted IAS officers to utilize their power to bring substantive improvements to the populace's quality of life.
Birla, addressing the valedictory session of the 127th training program for PCS officers newly promoted as IAS officers, described district magistrates and SDMs as key figures in serving society, particularly the underprivileged. He emphasized the satisfaction and motivation derived from effecting real change in citizens' lives.
Encouraging innovation and transparency in governance, Birla drew from personal experience, citing instances where civil servants garnered public support. He stressed the Academy's role in shaping officers equipped to thrive in a diverse, democratic system and urged them to uphold democratic values and integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
