G7 Summit: Bridging EU and US Sanctions on Russia

The upcoming G7 summit in Canada is set to be a crucial meeting where the focus will be on aligning European Union and United States sanctions against Russia, as discussions aim to see how parallel movement can be achieved, a German government official reported Thursday.

This comes after the EU recently proposed an 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which targets the nation's energy revenues, banks, and military industry. While the U.S. is also preparing its sanctions package, legislative hurdles in Congress could delay its immediate implementation.

The summit, attended by leaders such as U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, aims to steer military and financial support for Ukraine in the ongoing conflict. However, expectations for groundbreaking support shifts at the summit remain low, as maintaining U.S. involvement and moving the sanction debate forward is viewed as the realistic approach.

