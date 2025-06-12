Spyware Scandal: Journalists Under Attack in Europe

New revelations show spyware from a US-backed Israeli firm has targeted journalists in Europe. Digital researchers at Citizen Lab identified three journalists, including two editors from Italy, as victims. The findings raise serious concerns about the misuse of such technology in democratic nations and prompt questions about the Italian government's involvement.

The controversy centers around Paragon Solutions, a spyware company with contracts in the US, now implicated in the scandal. Despite attempts to position themselves as a virtuous player in the industry, Paragon's software, Graphite, was used on devices in over two dozen countries, including Italy, where accusations of illegal spying on journalists have emerged.

Amidst pressure, the Italian government denies any unlawful activity, claiming adherence to legal protocols. The Parliamentary committee COPASIR confirmed some surveillance but emphasized legality. As scrutiny mounts, Paragon insists they have severed ties with Italy over national security concerns.

