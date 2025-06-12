Left Menu

Spyware Scandal: Journalists Under Attack in Europe

Spyware from US-backed Israeli company Paragon Solutions targeted journalists in Europe. Researcher Citizen Lab found forensic evidence linking Italy's government to possible abuse of this technology. Paragon, acquired by AE Industrial Partners, faces scrutiny despite terminating contracts. The spyware Graphite quietly compromised devices, sparking backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:47 IST
  Country:
  • Italy

New revelations show spyware from a US-backed Israeli firm has targeted journalists in Europe. Digital researchers at Citizen Lab identified three journalists, including two editors from Italy, as victims. The findings raise serious concerns about the misuse of such technology in democratic nations and prompt questions about the Italian government's involvement.

The controversy centers around Paragon Solutions, a spyware company with contracts in the US, now implicated in the scandal. Despite attempts to position themselves as a virtuous player in the industry, Paragon's software, Graphite, was used on devices in over two dozen countries, including Italy, where accusations of illegal spying on journalists have emerged.

Amidst pressure, the Italian government denies any unlawful activity, claiming adherence to legal protocols. The Parliamentary committee COPASIR confirmed some surveillance but emphasized legality. As scrutiny mounts, Paragon insists they have severed ties with Italy over national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

