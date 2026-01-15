Italy Urges Citizens to Leave Iran Amid Rising Tensions
Italy has renewed an appeal to its citizens to leave Iran due to the security situation there. The foreign ministry announced, highlighting the presence of around 600 Italians mostly in Tehran. The statement underscores heightened concerns over escalating tensions in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2026 00:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 00:56 IST
Italy has again urged its citizens to leave Iran, citing security concerns as tensions escalate in the region.
The Italian foreign ministry issued a statement on Wednesday advising its citizens to evacuate due to the current volatile situation in the country.
Currently, around 600 Italians reside in Iran, primarily in the Tehran region, according to the statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Iran
- security
- foreign ministry
- citizens
- Tehran
- tensions
- evacuation
- appeal
- statement