Justice Department Cracks Down on Protest-Related Crimes
The U.S. Justice Department instructed federal prosecutors to prioritize prosecution of protest-related crimes, increasing publicity of cases. This follows unrest due to President Trump's immigration policies. Critics argue Trump's actions resemble authoritarianism. The Department emphasizes enforcement while respecting peaceful protests, charging several individuals involved in violence during demonstrations.
The U.S. Justice Department has directed federal prosecutors to make protest-related criminal prosecutions a high priority, emphasizing public awareness of each case. This move, outlined in an internal email obtained by Reuters, comes amid escalating protests ignited by President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement actions.
President Trump has deployed military forces to Los Angeles, citing the need for support during immigration raids. Associate Deputy Attorney General Aakash Singh urged for no delays in legal processing and for increasing press coverage of charges filed against protesters.
Critics, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, accused the administration of authoritarian tactics. Protests have surged nationwide, with charges filed against several individuals for crimes linked to the demonstrations. The DOJ maintains it supports peaceful protests but will not tolerate violence or property destruction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
