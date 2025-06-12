Left Menu

Russian Scientist's Unexpected Journey: From Custody to Freedom

Kseniia Petrova, a Russian-born scientist at Harvard, was released from federal custody after being charged with smuggling frog embryos into the U.S. She expressed gratitude for the support she received during her detention. Petrova's release was secured after an agreement on her travel limitations was reached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Kseniia Petrova, a Russian-born scientist affiliated with Harvard University, embraced heartfelt reunions outside a Boston federal building following her release from custody. Having faced charges related to smuggling frog embryos into the U.S., Petrova's legal team successfully negotiated her release with travel restrictions.

Petrova, in a relaxed 'Hakuna Matata' T-shirt, thanked supporters. Lawyers worked out her release terms, while her passport remains with authorities. She faces a probable cause hearing next week. As she considers her future, countries worldwide express interest in her groundbreaking research.

Petrova's arrest journey began post-vacation from France, involving misunderstandings at U.S. Customs. Initially detained, her case, eventually ruled non-threatening by a Vermont judge, showcases the complexities of global scientific research travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

