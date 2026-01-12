Left Menu

Coromandel International and IIT Madras Unite for Innovative Agri-Research Hub

Coromandel International Ltd has signed an MoU with IIT Madras Research Park to establish a Corporate Research Centre. This initiative aims to enhance industry-academia collaboration in agriculture and sustainability through world-class research and technology, benefitting farmers and driving innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:25 IST
Coromandel International and IIT Madras Unite for Innovative Agri-Research Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Agri-solutions provider Coromandel International Ltd has partnered with the prestigious IIT Madras Research Park to set up a Corporate Research Centre, marking a significant step toward strengthening industry-academia collaboration.

The agreement, signed in the presence of Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar during the inauguration of the IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, aims to leverage the cutting-edge research and technological infrastructure at IIT Madras to advance strategic initiatives in agriculture, sustainability, and emerging technologies.

With this new hub, Coromandel International seeks to foster innovation in crop nutrition and agri-inputs, translating scientific discoveries into scalable technologies benefiting both farmers and the wider industry.

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Vision: Education and Women Empowerment

Haryana's Vision: Education and Women Empowerment

 India
2
Congress Launches High-Profile Committee for UP Electoral Roll Revision

Congress Launches High-Profile Committee for UP Electoral Roll Revision

 India
3
London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive Politics

London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive...

 United Kingdom
4
Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026