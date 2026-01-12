Coromandel International and IIT Madras Unite for Innovative Agri-Research Hub

Agri-solutions provider Coromandel International Ltd has partnered with the prestigious IIT Madras Research Park to set up a Corporate Research Centre, marking a significant step toward strengthening industry-academia collaboration.

The agreement, signed in the presence of Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar during the inauguration of the IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, aims to leverage the cutting-edge research and technological infrastructure at IIT Madras to advance strategic initiatives in agriculture, sustainability, and emerging technologies.

With this new hub, Coromandel International seeks to foster innovation in crop nutrition and agri-inputs, translating scientific discoveries into scalable technologies benefiting both farmers and the wider industry.