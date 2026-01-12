Coromandel International and IIT Madras Unite for Innovative Agri-Research Hub
Coromandel International Ltd has signed an MoU with IIT Madras Research Park to establish a Corporate Research Centre. This initiative aims to enhance industry-academia collaboration in agriculture and sustainability through world-class research and technology, benefitting farmers and driving innovation.
- Country:
- India
Agri-solutions provider Coromandel International Ltd has partnered with the prestigious IIT Madras Research Park to set up a Corporate Research Centre, marking a significant step toward strengthening industry-academia collaboration.
The agreement, signed in the presence of Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar during the inauguration of the IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, aims to leverage the cutting-edge research and technological infrastructure at IIT Madras to advance strategic initiatives in agriculture, sustainability, and emerging technologies.
With this new hub, Coromandel International seeks to foster innovation in crop nutrition and agri-inputs, translating scientific discoveries into scalable technologies benefiting both farmers and the wider industry.
