Odisha's CM Extends Aid to Visually Impaired Man, Showcasing Government's Commitment

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi promptly addressed the needs of a visually impaired individual, Prafulla Kumar Das, in Jajpur district by ensuring provision of a house and financial aid. This move highlights the government's dedication to supporting vulnerable citizens and prioritizes development for disadvantaged groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a demonstration of swift governance, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed immediate aid for a visually challenged resident of Jajpur district. The intervention was prompted by media reports highlighting the plight of 41-year-old Prafulla Kumar Das from Korei block's Andhari village.

Under Majhi's orders, Das will be granted a home through the Antyoday Griha Yojana and receive an emergency fund of Rs 5,000 from the Red Cross, according to a statement from the CMO. Additionally, Das benefits from a monthly Rs 3,500 disability allowance, 5 kg of rice, and a white cane.

This decisive action underscores the administration's commitment to vulnerable groups. CMO officials reiterated their focus on aiding the poorest, women, youths, and farmers, reflecting Majhi's broader developmental agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

