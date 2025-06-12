Odisha's CM Extends Aid to Visually Impaired Man, Showcasing Government's Commitment
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi promptly addressed the needs of a visually impaired individual, Prafulla Kumar Das, in Jajpur district by ensuring provision of a house and financial aid. This move highlights the government's dedication to supporting vulnerable citizens and prioritizes development for disadvantaged groups.
In a demonstration of swift governance, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed immediate aid for a visually challenged resident of Jajpur district. The intervention was prompted by media reports highlighting the plight of 41-year-old Prafulla Kumar Das from Korei block's Andhari village.
Under Majhi's orders, Das will be granted a home through the Antyoday Griha Yojana and receive an emergency fund of Rs 5,000 from the Red Cross, according to a statement from the CMO. Additionally, Das benefits from a monthly Rs 3,500 disability allowance, 5 kg of rice, and a white cane.
This decisive action underscores the administration's commitment to vulnerable groups. CMO officials reiterated their focus on aiding the poorest, women, youths, and farmers, reflecting Majhi's broader developmental agenda.
