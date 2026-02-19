AIDSO's Massive Campaign: A Fight Against Semester System

The All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) has declared a statewide initiative to amass one lakh signatures advocating for the repeal of the semester system in educational institutions. This announcement came during a press conference held at AIDSO's state office.

State secretary Biswajit Roy criticized the semester system, especially in Classes 11 and 12, accusing it of steering school education towards 'complete destruction.' The organization, affiliated with the leftist Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), is rallying students and guardians to march towards District Inspector of Education (DI) offices from March 2-12, urging participation in peaceful protests.

Roy highlighted issues like reduced teaching days, delayed textbook distribution, and the pressure on students to partake in poorly prepared examinations. He also denounced the governmental 'apathy' leading to school closures and inadequate funding, and criticized the four-year undergraduate degree and semester system for disrupting higher education.

(With inputs from agencies.)