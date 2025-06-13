Justice for Albert Ojwang: A Deep Dive into Controversial Blogger's Death

Kenyan authorities made a significant arrest on Thursday, detaining a police constable linked to the death of high-profile political blogger, Albert Ojwang. The arrest comes amid widespread public outcry, with raging protests erupting in the capital of Nairobi.

Albert Ojwang, aged 31, was found dead on Sunday, a mere two days post his arrest. His demise has sparked renewed scrutiny on Kenya's security services, long accused of extrajudicial activities. Protesters, angered by what was initially reported as a suicide, have taken to the streets, setting vehicles ablaze and clashing with police forces who responded with teargas.

President William Ruto responded to the outcry by acknowledging that Ojwang met his end 'at the hands of the police,' a stark contrast to earlier reports. With pressure intensifying, international bodies like the EU and the US demand a thorough, transparent investigation. The autopsy, showing head injury and neck compression, suggests a violent death and deepens the demand for justice.