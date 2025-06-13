Left Menu

Justice for Albert Ojwang: A Deep Dive into Controversial Blogger's Death

Kenyan authorities arrested a police officer over the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, sparking protests in Nairobi. Ojwang died in custody after being detained for defaming a deputy police chief. President Ruto admitted police involvement, while rights groups and international bodies demand a transparent investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 00:38 IST
Justice for Albert Ojwang: A Deep Dive into Controversial Blogger's Death

Kenyan authorities made a significant arrest on Thursday, detaining a police constable linked to the death of high-profile political blogger, Albert Ojwang. The arrest comes amid widespread public outcry, with raging protests erupting in the capital of Nairobi.

Albert Ojwang, aged 31, was found dead on Sunday, a mere two days post his arrest. His demise has sparked renewed scrutiny on Kenya's security services, long accused of extrajudicial activities. Protesters, angered by what was initially reported as a suicide, have taken to the streets, setting vehicles ablaze and clashing with police forces who responded with teargas.

President William Ruto responded to the outcry by acknowledging that Ojwang met his end 'at the hands of the police,' a stark contrast to earlier reports. With pressure intensifying, international bodies like the EU and the US demand a thorough, transparent investigation. The autopsy, showing head injury and neck compression, suggests a violent death and deepens the demand for justice.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025