U.S. Pushes for Rapid Peace Deal in Great Lakes Tension

The United States is advocating for swift peace negotiations between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with a senior diplomat highlighting an aggressive timeline for an agreement by June or July. Ongoing tensions and mistrust challenge regional efforts, despite U.S. involvement to facilitate dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 13-06-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 01:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

The United States is ramping up efforts to expedite peace talks between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. A top American diplomat highlighted an ambitious timeline to reach an agreement by early summer.

U.S. Special Envoy Troy Fitrell emphasized the urgency of the situation, with technical teams currently pushing to advance discussions. Despite a missed meeting between Rwandan and Congolese ministers in May, efforts continue to address existing tensions.

Meanwhile, a separate peace mediation in Qatar involving the DRC and the M23 rebel group is underway. The U.S. assures involvement in these discussions but stresses regional cooperation is crucial for lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

