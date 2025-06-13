Left Menu

Global Ambitions: PM Luxon's Diplomatic Mission

Updated: 13-06-2025 03:58 IST
Christopher Luxon
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, is set to embark on a diplomatic tour to China and Europe next week. During his trip, he will engage with influential leaders, including China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, as well as European Union officials. This mission emphasizes strengthening trade, education, and tourism ties with China, New Zealand's largest trading partner, responsible for over NZ$38 billion in trade last year.

This marks Luxon's first visit to China since assuming office in late 2023, signaling his commitment to international relations. His agenda in Europe includes bilateral meetings in Brussels and The Hague to address trade, security, and global geopolitical shifts. A notable highlight will be Luxon's participation in the NATO summit in the Netherlands, where he plans to discuss the interconnected security dynamics between the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions.

Luxon emphasized the significance of aligning economic prosperity with security, reinforcing the strategic importance of international cooperation. As he prepares for these crucial discussions, the global community closely watches for developments from these high-level engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

