Rising Lion: Israel's Bold Strike on Iranian Nuclear Targets

In a bold offensive termed 'Rising Lion,' Israel claimed responsibility for striking Iranian nuclear facilities to thwart Tehran's atomic ambitions early Friday. The action centered on the Natanz uranium enrichment plant, with reported explosions from Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described this as a critical juncture for the nation, with the operation also targeting Iranian commanders and missile manufacturing sites. Anticipating retaliation, Israel declared a state of emergency amid potential missile and drone threats.

International response varied, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressing non-involvement while dealing with heightened tensions. A subsequent surge in crude oil prices stirred global economic concerns as the situation remains volatile, awaiting further developments.