Left Menu

Rising Lion: Israel's Bold Strike on Iranian Nuclear Targets

Israel launched an operation, dubbed 'Rising Lion,' targeting Iranian nuclear facilities to prevent Tehran from developing atomic weapons. This preemptive move led to multiple explosions, including at Natanz's uranium enrichment site. Israel also prepares for potential retaliatory attacks, while global leaders and U.S. officials monitor the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 06:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 06:49 IST
Rising Lion: Israel's Bold Strike on Iranian Nuclear Targets

In a bold offensive termed 'Rising Lion,' Israel claimed responsibility for striking Iranian nuclear facilities to thwart Tehran's atomic ambitions early Friday. The action centered on the Natanz uranium enrichment plant, with reported explosions from Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described this as a critical juncture for the nation, with the operation also targeting Iranian commanders and missile manufacturing sites. Anticipating retaliation, Israel declared a state of emergency amid potential missile and drone threats.

International response varied, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressing non-involvement while dealing with heightened tensions. A subsequent surge in crude oil prices stirred global economic concerns as the situation remains volatile, awaiting further developments.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025