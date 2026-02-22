Tragedy Strikes Lviv: Midnight Explosions Result in Fatalities

In a tragic turn of events in Lviv, Ukraine, a police officer was killed, and 24 others suffered injuries following a series of midnight explosions. The National Police confirmed that several homemade explosive devices detonated, leading to the calamity.

The initial explosion transpired after a police patrol was dispatched to investigate a suspected shop break-in. The authorities reported a subsequent explosion taking place shortly afterward, amplifying the chaos and casualties.

Reacting to the catastrophic event, Lviv's Mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, condemned the incident as a terrorist act, urging immediate investigation and precautions to prevent future occurrences.