Crackdown on Illegal Aravalli Constructions: Supreme Court Orders Demolition Blitz
The Faridabad Municipal Corporation, aided by the forest department, demolished 10 farmhouses and five illegal structures in the Aravallis as part of a Supreme Court-directed crackdown. This initiative aims to clear over 6,793 illegal constructions identified in a drone survey, with ongoing efforts bolstered by police presence.
The Faridabad Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the forest department, executed the demolition of 10 farmhouses and five unauthorized structures in the protected Aravallis. The operation aligns with Supreme Court mandates to eradicate unlawful constructions in the region.
Valued in crores, these farmhouses were situated on the route from Anand Van to Aravalli, occupying approximately 10 acres of land. The demolition aligns with court directives demanding illegal constructions be removed, with a comprehensive report due by July 2025.
A drone survey identified over 6,793 unauthorized structures in the Aravalli forest area. The Supreme Court has allocated three months for their removal, spurring renewed efforts from the forest department and Faridabad Municipal Corporation, backed by significant police deployment.
