Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Aravalli Constructions: Supreme Court Orders Demolition Blitz

The Faridabad Municipal Corporation, aided by the forest department, demolished 10 farmhouses and five illegal structures in the Aravallis as part of a Supreme Court-directed crackdown. This initiative aims to clear over 6,793 illegal constructions identified in a drone survey, with ongoing efforts bolstered by police presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:25 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Aravalli Constructions: Supreme Court Orders Demolition Blitz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Faridabad Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the forest department, executed the demolition of 10 farmhouses and five unauthorized structures in the protected Aravallis. The operation aligns with Supreme Court mandates to eradicate unlawful constructions in the region.

Valued in crores, these farmhouses were situated on the route from Anand Van to Aravalli, occupying approximately 10 acres of land. The demolition aligns with court directives demanding illegal constructions be removed, with a comprehensive report due by July 2025.

A drone survey identified over 6,793 unauthorized structures in the Aravalli forest area. The Supreme Court has allocated three months for their removal, spurring renewed efforts from the forest department and Faridabad Municipal Corporation, backed by significant police deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025